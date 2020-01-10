eastenders-spoilers:-honey-mitchell’s-eating-disorder-battle-is-exposed-in-double-episode-tonight

Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) has been struggling in EastEnders over the past few months, after beau Adam Bateman (Stephen Rahman-Hughes) broke her heart as he repeatedly cheated on her, but the truth about her eating disorder battle is set to come to light as Billy (Perry Fenwick) discovers what’s going on during tonight’s double bill.

The day of the beauty pageant arrives, and Billy wastes little time in asking Karen (Lorraine Stanley) to go with him after the pair reconciled during last night’s episode.

Meanwhile, Mitch (Roger Griffiths) finds himself being teased by Karen and Bailey (Kara-Leah Fernandes) in regards to his love life, so he decides to ask Honey out on a date — and she accepts.

However, he proceeds to quiz Honey as to why she’s only ordered a salad, before he exchanges some harsh words with Bernie (Clair Norris) about his date — and Honey overhears everything.

As the pageant gets underway, Billy, Lola (Danielle Harold) and Honey all arrive for the show. Janet wows everyone with her performance, but Billy soon grows frustrated with his ex.

In an effort to keep pretend all is fine, Honey makes dinner for herself and the kids in front of Billy.

She dismisses the claims Billy begins to make, but — later — Lola catches Billy researching eating disorders online, and thus he’s forced to reveal to her what he thinks he knows about Honey.

He’s devastated, as he blames himself for not realising what was going on before, and thus resolves to help Honey through her tough time.

EastEnders continues Friday 10th January at 8pm and 9pm on BBC One.

