eastenders-spoilers:-honey-mitchell-pregnant-with-adam-bateman’s-baby?

Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) has had an incredibly difficult year in EastEnders, but it appears as if the beginning of a new one brings with it a whole set of new worries, as she begins to believe that she might be pregnant with Adam Bateman’s (Stephan Rahman-Hughes) baby.

Viewers will know that Adam treated Honey like dirt throughout their entire relationship — one which lasted well over a year.

From cheating on her with Habiba (Rukku Nahar) — and other women — to knocking her confidence at every given opportunity, the dentist left her a shell of her former self, but — with encouragement from Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) she was able to put an end to the relationship.

Since then, Honey has continued to battle an eating disorder, and she’s also found herself conflicted over her feelings for Billy (Perry Fenwick) as he’s recently started a relationship with Karen (Lorraine Stanley).

In the coming episodes — Billy does his best to help Honey through her tough time, but he’s at a loss about how to do so, and thus shares his concerns with Lola (Danielle Harold).

Meanwhile, Habiba remarks how it’s been about six weeks since Adam departed Albert Square — a comment which causes Honey to think — and thus she races to get a pregnancy test. However, once she bumps into Ash, she covers.

However, later in the week, Ash corners Honey and encourages her to take that pregnancy test.

Will the test come back positive or negative?

One to watch: Tuesday 14th January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

