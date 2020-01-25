eastenders-spoilers:-fuming-linda-carter-lashes-out-at-mick

Linda Carter’s (Kellie Bright) reliance on alcohol in EastEnders has put a huge strain on her marriage, as Mick (Danny Dyer) has went out of his way to help her — pleading with her to give up the booze to no avail — and things escalate once more in the coming episodes, as Linda loses her temper once more.

With the pressures piling on, Linda sought solace in the bottom of a bottle late last year, and it didn’t take long for her to find herself utterly addicted.

The festive season brought with it plenty of more problems for the landlady of The Queen Vic, as she found herself caught up in Keanu’s (Danny Walters) ‘demise’, which resulted in her hitting the booze all the more.

Mick has attempted to persuade Linda to give up alcohol, but — in spite of her alleging that she’s capable of doing just that, she’s ultimately been unable to do so, and has nipped into the bathroom and the barrel store between shifts in order to drink from her secret stash.

Matters became more complicated last week when Ollie told Miss Gardiner that Linda scares him, and — with Mick coming to realise that Ollie’s not happy at home, he asked Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) to look after the little boy — much to Linda’s dismay.

As Linda proceeded to get more and more drunk, Mick was left with little choice and thus took drastic action to keep the love of his life safe — by locking her in her own room.

The following day, she ended up in E20 and caused a scene while under the influence, and ended up wetting herself in the process.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Linda is an alcoholic, but her refusal to admit such a thing is putting a huge strain on her marriage, and — in the coming episodes — Mick and Shirley (Linda Henry) talk about Linda.

However, little do they know that Linda’s overheard everything — and she’s fuming as a result.

Mick tries to reason with his beloved L, but she’s having none of it and proceeds to lose her temper with her husband.

Will Mick be able to convince Linda that she needs help?

EastEnders airs these scenes on Thursday 6th February at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Character back from the dead in boat tragedy twist?

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: New pictures reveal Mick Carter dies in boat plunge?

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Pictures reveal that Callum Highway is left for dead