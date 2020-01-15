eastenders-spoilers:-fans-predict-who-will-die-in-35th-anniversary-boat-stunt

EastEnders is kicking off its 35th anniversary celebrations with a bang – or rather a splash – as one character is set to die and fans reckon they have worked out who is going to be dead as the boat party on the Thames ends in tragedy.

Metro.co.uk yesterday revealed that the Queen Vic’s party celebration on the iconic London river would be the setting for secrets, showdowns and tragedy in an unmissable week and since then, viwers have been guessing in their droves with a mass of theories that go between short term villains such as Leo King (Tom Wells) right through to absolute icons like Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Top of fans’ hit list is Linda Carter (Kellie Bright). By the time the party gets underway, she and Mick (Danny Dyer) are trying their best to work through the issues created by her alcoholism but things will soon spiral out of control – with viewers fearing that Linda may drunkenly fall overboard.

But others suggest that her behaviour might lead to her knocking a loved one overboard – leaving Mick with a decision over who to save.

I reckon Linda will accidentally send Shirl or Tina flying — Special Guest Star (@MrDCPhillips) January 14, 2020

Others reckon that Leo’s stalking of Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) might be the end of the road for him as he pushes her too far – or someone like Dotty (Milly Zero) might discover his true colours and show her dad’s killer instincts by pushing him underwater.

Others are predicting doom for violent abuser Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander-Smith), with someone pitching the idea that one of Chantelle’s (Jessica Plummer) family members might push him to his death as an act of revenge for his cruelty.

I hope Kheerat, Mitch or Chantelle shoves Gray overboard 👋 #EastEnders — Sharon🐊 (@_newballsplease) January 14, 2020

Given that Tilly Keeper is leaving the show, others have pitched Louise Mitchell as a potential victim. While others are bracing themselves for an even bigger shock by chucking out names like Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Phil (Steve McFadden).

I have a strange feeling it’s #PhilMitchell who is set to killed off, coz I’v noticed on & off over the past 5-6 months, #EastEnders has been hinting at some major possible hints to his death, & we also know the EE 35th anniversary week is set to mark Phil’s 30th year on the soap — Shaun Felton (@felton_21) January 14, 2020

Just so long as the following suggestion doesn’t come to pass…

Better not be Shrimpy ! — Dj Feminem UK (@FeminemDj) January 14, 2020

Don’t even THINK about it EastEnders.

Speaking about the dramatic week, a spokesperson revealed to Metro.co.uk: ‘As we journey out of Walford to the banks of the Thames, the week’s episodes will be set over 24 hours, with each episode telling the day’s events from a different perspective. As the party sets sail, tensions escalate for one family, causing an incident onboard and leading to disastrous consequences.

‘Following their win in the ‘Best Pub’ competition, Mick, Linda, The Queen Vic and its punters will celebrate in style with a boat party on the Thames. However, it won’t be plain sailing, as past actions and deadly secrets surface and wreak havoc. Mick and Linda are primed to lead the party and, as they struggle to keep their marriage afloat, the Carters will be faced with the toughest decisions they’ll ever have to make.

‘Trouble has been brewing for the Mitchells since before Christmas. With Sharon’s due date looming, past actions come back to haunt them all – sending deadly ripples through the family, and those they are close to.

‘Ian Beale boards the boat still challenged by his family…but as Bobby finds himself struggling with life in Walford, Ian’s eldest son, Peter, returns. But why has he come back? It isn’t just on the River Thames where the drama unfolds, as back in Albert Square the action continues.

‘With the Truemans, Fowlers and Whitney Dean also set to take centre stage, Walford is anything but still-waters, as dark secrets are set to be exposed, feuds are set to be ignited and battle lines drawn for many families.

‘More than one person will be left with blood on their hands this February and as one life ends, another begins…’

Back away from the waters, Sharon will go into labour – and all of the drama surrounding that will kick off.

