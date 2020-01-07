eastenders-spoilers:-evil-leo-returns-with-a-sinister-new-plan-to-get-close-to-whitney-tonight

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) has been left fearing for her life in EastEnders after evil Leo King (Tom Wells) refused to leave her alone when the truth about his identity came to light in a shocking fashion. After a brief reprieve over the festive season, the paralegal returns tonight — with a new plan to get close to Whitney.

Leo showed up in Walford with only one mission, and that was to get revenge on behalf of paedophile dad Tony (Chris Coghill) — who he believed to be innocent. As a result, he went out of his way to get close to Whitney — following her on honeymoon so that he could accidentally-on-purpose bump into her and strike up a relationship.

After everything that had happened with Callum (Tony Clay), things finally started looking up for Whitney — or so she thought — as she began to fall for the man of the law, but his sinister side came to light once more when he manipulated the situation to his advantage and got Callum out of Whitney’s life — knowing that he posed a threat to his mission.

However, Callum refused to give up, and — with help from Tiffany (Maisie Smith) — the truth finally came to light, when Leo revealed all in a hotel room several weeks ago, in the hopes that Whitney would reveal that she’d been lying about Tony.

Of course, that’s not what happened, and — instead — Whitney stood her ground and made him listen to the truth. Afterwards, Leo came to believe that she had been telling the truth this whole time, and thus he’s made several efforts to remain in her life — efforts which have resulted in Whitney growing fearful for her life.

After Callum physically assaulted him over the festive season, the young man decided to leave — but not before he revealed to Whitney that he’s in love with her.

Whitney has been unable to leave the house for fear that he’ll return and, tonight, that’s exactly what happens when he shows up as Bridge Street market’s latest employee.

It’s clear that Leo’s not finished with Whitney yet, and his new job as a stallholder is no doubt simply an excuse to get close to her once more — but what is his endgame at this point?

What’s he hoping to achieve?

Can Whitney put a stop to him before it’s too late?

EastEnders continues Tuesday 7th January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

