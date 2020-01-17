eastenders-spoilers:-evil-leo-king-pretends-dotty-cotton-is-whitney-dean-as-he-kisses-her

Leo King (Tom Wells) has demonstrated just how evil he is on several occasions in EastEnders, and his twisted behaviour was on display once more during tonight’s episode, as — after he bonded with Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) — he proceeded to kiss her, and it soon came to light that he was simply using her — pretending that she was Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

Dotty has demonstrated that she very much likes Leo in recent episodes — so much so that she started working on his stall. Whitney was devastated that a member of her family could betray her in such a way, but Dotty didn’t care too much, as it was clear she had her sights set on Leo.

During tonight’s episode, Dotty was picking out an outfit to wear on the stall, and ultimately decided on wearing something of Whitney’s. In spite of this, it appeared as if Leo was still only interested in his former flame, as he watched her take a break from her stall to tie her hair up.

As Dotty attempted to get to know Leo, she referred to his dad Tony (Chris Coghill), and the young man wasn’t in the least bit pleased as a result, and thus proceeded to forcefully grab her arm.

Whitney checked up on Dotty to make sure she was okay — and warned her of the dangers that come with hanging around with Leo — but, in spite of Whitney’s warnings, she returned to speak to Leo once more, and thus the pair reconciled and went out for a drink in The Vic.

However, having discovered that she was wearing an item of clothing that belonged to Whitney, Leo encouraged his new assistant to tie her hair up, and a series of cleverly directed scenes highlighted how the young stalker was simply trying to pretend that she was Whitney.

As they made out in the alleyway beside The Vic, Leo could see Whitney before his very eyes instead of Dotty. However, once he referred to her as Whitney — Dotty was evidently offended, and thus she stormed off.

Leo’s obsession with Whitney is continuing to grow, but the question remains: what does he want from her?

EastEnders continues Monday 20 January at 8pm on BBC One.

