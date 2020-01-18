eastenders-spoilers:-dotty-cotton-exposes-sonia-fowler’s-theft-to-dot-branning?

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) feels bad enough about stealing money from Dot Branning (June Brown) in EastEnders – but now she is about to be rumbled when the worst possible person finds out the truth about who has been conning the oblivious pensioner.

At Christmas, all eyes were on Martin (James Bye) when an attempt was made to hack Dot’s account but it was later confirmed in secret to the audience that Sonia was the one trying to steal it. And now Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) is about to discover the truth – but will she tell her gran and reveal Sonia’s betrayal?

Against her better conscience, Sonia accessed Dot’s account and made withdrawals so that she could pay off George, the man Martin ran over and nearly killed at Christmas. If George were to report the crime and the identity of the driver, everything would fall apart for Martin and he would end up in prison, despite everything he went through with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) to avoid such an outcome.

Still in love with Martin, Sonia met up with George in the hospital and agreed to pay him using Dot’s money – but whether this will be enough to silence him remains to be seen. In coming scenes, Martin will be cold with Sonia and will criticise her methods but she shames him when she reminds him what she has done for him and why.

Later, Bex (Jasmine Armfield) confronts her mum as she continues to despair about Martin and Sonia is forced to come clean to her daughter about the money. As Bex tries to process this, neither of them realise that Dotty is in earshot and has overheard everything.

But what will Dotty do with this information? Will she tell Dot the truth – or use it to her advantage? And what shock does she then have coming her way as the Fowlers fight back?