eastenders-spoilers:-dating-drama-for-callum-highway-as-he-tries-to-move-on-from-ben-mitchell

Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway (Tony Clay) found he was unable to reconcile his desire to become a police officer with his love for Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) in EastEnders, and thus — after being dumped by his boyfriend during the festive season — the young man departed Walford in order to give himself time to think. However, he returns in the coming episodes — and attempts to move on.

Yes, Ben resolved to give up his life of crime for a better one with Callum, but once he learned of Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) infidelity, he decided to help dad Phil (Steve McFadden) get revenge, and — forced to make a choice — he put an end to his relationship with Callum — a decision that proved incredibly difficult, but one he felt was in the best interests of his man.

With the festive season bringing him little joy, Callum decided to leave for a break, but — in the coming episodes — he returns, and Ben is left in shock when he turns up at the car lot.

Stuart (Ricky Champ) is chuffed to have his brother back, and Rainie (Tanya Franks) takes it upon herself to get him back in the dating game, and — while doing so — ensures that Ben overhears what she’s doing.

Later, Ben sets his sights upon Callum with another man and sabotages what he believes to be a date.

However, Callum confronts him over his actions, and issues some hard home truths, before revealing that — in spite of what Ben thinks — he can actually handle his work. However, Ben’s response is one that Callum simply isn’t prepared for.

Rainie once again meddles in Callum’s love life, and sets up a date for him.

The big question is: will Callum go on this date?

Or is he still pining for Ben?

One to watch: Friday 17th January at 8pm on BBC One.

