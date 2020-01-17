eastenders-spoilers:-date-disaster-for-callum-highway-as-he-struggles-to-move-on-from-ben-mitchell

Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway (Tony Clay) was heartbroken in EastEnders when boyfriend Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) dumped him before the festive season, but — upon his return to Walford earlier this week — Rainie Branning (Tanya Franks) decided to intervene, and thus arranged a date for the young man.

Callum’s return to Albert Square brought with it plenty of old feelings, as both he and Ben gave into their desires and slept together once more.

However, Ben’s inability to open up about what he’s done provided for more conflict, as Callum pleaded with him to reveal the truth about why he broke up with him.

After more persuasion, Ben admitted that a man is dead because of his actions, and thus Callum was devastated — realising that he could probably never be with him as a result.

During tonight’s episode, Rainie resolved to get him a match on a dating app and, eventually, she managed to do so. She arranged a date for him in The Prince Albert with a man named Simon (Paul Sloss), and — in spite of everything — Callum went on the date.

However, Callum struggled to make conversation and his facial expression spoke volumes, as Simon came to realise that the young man simply wasn’t ready to date.

Being an incredibly nice guy, Simon told Callum he’d nip to the loo, and if he wasn’t there when he returned, then he’d know he’s not ready for dating just yet.

Simon returned and — while evidently upset to see Callum had gone — he understood completely and thus left the premises.

Meanwhile, a heartbroken Callum spotted Ben in the company of Lexi, and — evidently conflicted — he pondered what to do for the best.

However, before he could make a move, Sharon (Letitia Dean) spotted him and informed him he’d be much better off staying away from the poisonous family that is the Mitchell clan.

In spite of Sharon’s words, the heart wants what the heart wants — and Callum’s clearly wants Ben.

Is there hope for Ballum?

EastEnders continues Monday 20 January at 8pm on BBC One.

