eastenders-spoilers:-character-back-from-the-dead-in-boat-tragedy-twist?

EastEnders are continuing to film dramatic scenes on the River Thames as the 35th anniversary episodes draw near – but a massive twist seems to have been unveiled as a character who looks remarkably like Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) appears to be among the drama.

Keanu is presumed dead by the Mitchells but fans know that he is actually alive and well. So is he about to return and reveal the truth about his fate, throwing the Mitchell family into fresh chaos? The boat drama is being filmed this week – with one resident set to die.

New pictures have appeared showing Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter, in a life vest – but a twist could see Keanu return and throw everything into jeopardy as one picture looks remarkably like Danny Walters.

A spokesperson revealed: ‘As we journey out of Walford to the banks of the Thames, the week’s episodes will be set over 24 hours, with each episode telling the day’s events from a different perspective.

‘As the party sets sail, tensions escalate for one family, causing an incident onboard and leading to disastrous consequences. ‘Following their win in the ‘Best Pub’ competition, Mick, Linda, The Queen Vic and its punters will celebrate in style with a boat party on the Thames.

‘However, it won’t be plain sailing, as past actions and deadly secrets surface and wreak havoc. Mick and Linda are primed to lead the party and, as they struggle to keep their marriage afloat, the Carters will be faced with the toughest decisions they’ll ever have to make.

‘Trouble has been brewing for the Mitchells since before Christmas. With Sharon’s due date looming, past actions come back to haunt them all – sending deadly ripples through the family, and those they are close to.

‘Ian Beale boards the boat still challenged by his family…but as Bobby finds himself struggling with life in Walford, Ian’s eldest son, Peter, returns. But why has he come back? It isn’t just on the River Thames where the drama unfolds, as back in Albert Square the action continues.

‘With the Truemans, Fowlers and Whitney Dean also set to take centre stage, Walford is anything but still-waters, as dark secrets are set to be exposed, feuds are set to be ignited and battle lines drawn for many families.

‘More than one person will be left with blood on their hands this February and as one life ends, another begins…’

Could Keanu be present for the birth of his baby?

