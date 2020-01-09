eastenders-spoilers:-chantelle-makes-a-big-decision-tonight

Chantelle Atkins will make a big decision in tonight’s episode of EastEnders (January 9 2020).

Chantelle’s abusive husband Gray has been trying to seek help for his anger, but his latest outburst resulted in Chantelle having a broken arm.

The lawyer has been jealous of Jags Panesar, Chantelle’s old school friend, and tonight Gray continues to quiz his wife on the newest Albert Square resident.

Knowing what Gray can be like, Chantelle takes drastic action and makes the decision to keep her distance from the Panesar family all together.

Gray wasn’t happy when he spotted Jags and Chantelle talking (Credit: BBC)

The decision to cut herself off from her friends will likely worry fans, who had hoped Jags would be her saviour from Gray’s domestic abuse.

Her resolution doesn’t go to plan anyway when Jags visits her with Vinny.

Jags fails to pick up on Chantelle’s mood when he flirts with her but when Kheerat turns up, Chantelle loses her patience and tells everyone to leave.

Chantelle asks everyone to leave (Credit: BBC)

Will she tell Gray about the Panesars’ visit?

Viewers know Gray has been desperate for him and Chantelle to have another baby after she miscarried.

But when she took a pregnancy test and it was negative, he was upset by her reaction.

Gray broke Chantelle’s arm (Credit: BBC)

In a rage, Gray lashed out, grabbed her arm and, as she tried to pull away he twisted it, causing it to break.

As Gray and Chantelle got in the car to drive to the hospital, Chantelle began blaming herself, saying: “It’s my fault really, I can do some stupid things when it comes to us, can’t I?”

Many fans now fear the abusive relationship will end in blood shed.

How do you think the storyline will end?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

