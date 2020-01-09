eastenders-spoilers:-broken-louise-mitchell-violently-lashes-out-at-sharon-as-she-regrets-keanu-taylor-revenge

Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) sought murderous revenge on Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) in EastEnders — or at least she thinks she did — but, with several weeks having passed since she had her beau disposed of, the magnitude of what she’s done has begun to sink in and, during tonight’s episode, she blamed Sharon (Letitia Dean) for everything, before breaking down.

After Louise overreacted when she set her sights upon a toy which Keanu had purchased for Peggy, Lisa (Lucy Benjamin) voiced her concern for her daughter’s state of mind to Phil (Steve McFadden) and Ben (Max Bowden) during tonight’s instalment, before revealing that it might be a good idea to take the young woman to see a therapist.

Desperate to change Lisa’s mind on the matter, Ben promised to help out more with Peggy — something which would inevitably reduce the strain on Louise. However, in spite of handling the situation like the pro that he is, Ben was evidently worried about his sister — as was Phil.

Meanwhile, after Keegan (Zack Morris) begged her for some insight on Keanu’s whereabouts, Louise confronted Sharon at the Beale household, and berated her for everything that’s happened, before hitting her across the face.

Louise’s grief got the better of her once more when she made a comment about how she, Phil and Ben deserved to go to prison, but she soon apologised, before heading off to bed — as the Mitchell men discussed what to do for the best.

Up in her bedroom, Louise broke down as she struggled to come to terms with the decision she made.

Will she be able to come to terms with her actions?

Or will she learn that Keanu is actually alive and well?

EastEnders continues Friday 10th January at 8pm and 9pm on BBC One.

