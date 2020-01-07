eastenders-spoilers:-broken-louise-mitchell-reveals-all-about-her-revenge-on-keanu-taylor

Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) went to extreme lengths to exact revenge on Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) in EastEnders after she learned the truth of his relationship with Sharon (Letitia Dean), but it appears that the magnitude of what she’s done continues to weigh on her mind in the coming episodes.

Yes, Louise set in motion a revenge plan on Keanu over the festive season, which saw Martin (James Bye) kidnap the young man and subsequently murder him. Of course, viewers know that Keanu’s very much alive, but Louise is none-the-wiser, and thus she struggles to cope with her actions.

Bex (Jasmine Armfield) notices that something’s awry with Louise in the coming episodes, and she begins to believe that her mate is struggling to cope.

Later, as she’s out and about in the Square, she bumps into Lisa (Lucy Benjamin) and thus relays her worries to her — which prompts Lisa to get to the bottom of what’s going on.

A worried Martin orders Ben (Max Bowden) to keep his sister in check as word of her fears spread, so Ben issues her with a severe warning as a result.

However, it all proves to much for Louise and she proceeds to open up to Lisa about the guilt she’s feeling, and thus reveals that Keanu is dead — and she’s responsible for his demise.

Lisa is convinced that Louise is simply unwell, and thus tries to get a doctor. However, as she does so, Sharon and Ian (Adam Woodyatt) overhear what she’s said.

Unsure of what to do, Lisa goes to Phil (Steve McFadden) and Ben for help, and reveals to them what she knows — and her words result in Phil learning that Martin was the man who disposed of Keanu.

Lisa encourages Louise to get help, but Phil intervenes and reveals that she’s not lying.

In shock, Lisa doesn’t hold back as she explodes at Phil, but he does his utmost to convince her that Lou will be okay.

The question is: will Louise be able to come to terms with what she believes she’s done?

Or will the Mitchell clan discover that Keanu is in fact alive?

One to watch: Tuesday 14th January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

