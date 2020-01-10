eastenders-spoilers:-broken-louise-mitchell-discovers-the-truth-about-keanu-taylor-as-she-confronts-martin-fowler?

Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) has been struggling to cope with the knowledge of what she did to Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) in EastEnders, after she proved instrumental in his disappearance over the festive season, and — unable to come to terms with everything — she decides to seek out Martin Fowler (James Bye) in the coming episodes.

When Louise learned that fiancé Keanu was the father of Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) baby, she wasted little time in conspiring with Ben (Max Bowden) and Phil (Steve McFadden), as she sought revenge on her beau.

Yes, in a shock twist, she led Keanu right into a trap, as Martin seemingly disposed of the young mechanic.

While viewers know full well that Keanu is very much alive courtesy of both Martin and Linda (Kellie Bright), Louise believes that her plan was successful.

In the coming episodes, she struggles to come to terms with what has transpired, as the magnitude of what’s she’s done finally sinks in.

Unable to put her mind at rest, she seeks out Martin in the hopes that he can provide her with the answers she so desperately needs.

However, Martin’s fearful that her actions will result in his secret being exposed, so will he be able to convince her to keep shtum about what’s happened?

Or will Louise’s inability to leave well enough alone result in the truth coming out?

EastEnders continues Friday 10th January at 8pm on BBC One.

