eastenders-spoilers:-bianca-jackson-to-return-as-whitney-faces-more-leo-drama?-patsy-palmer-teases-comeback

Patsy Palmer has teased that she will eventually make a return to EastEnders as Bianca Jackson after making a brief appearance in Albert Square last year.

The 47-year-old is one of Walford’s legends, and has been since her first appearance back in 1993.

No wonder then when she strutted back into London’s East End as Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) was set to tie the knot, armed with a pile of secrets, naturally fans wanted more of the shell-suit pioneer.

And appearing on today’s Lorraine, Patsy – who became the first star eliminated from ITV’s trippy new reality series The Masked Singer – fuelled some fresh hope they may well get their wish.

‘I don’t know, I’ve always said if they want me to do some stuff we’ll see what it is,’ she explained. ‘It was pretty positive the last time – I’m not sure how positive it is though.’

Bianca’s return couldn’t come soon enough as Whitney has been terrorised by her ex, Leo King (Tom Wells), who refuses to leave the Square despite starting to believe the truth about his father, Tony, who abused Whitney when she was just a teenager.

Leo’s just managed to get a stall next to hers on the market, and appears to be taking every possible opportunity to win her over. As it stands, Whitney wants to run a mile but for how long?

If only Bianca was there to console her…

EastEnders continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on BBC One.

