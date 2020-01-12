eastenders-spoilers:-ben-mitchell-reveals-to-callum-highway-that-he’s-responsible-for-keanu-taylor’s-disappearance?

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) was put in an incredibly difficult position in EastEnders during the festive season, as — knowing that he’d had to return to a life of crime — he put an end to his relationship with Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway (Tony Clay). The conflict was apparent as he ended things, but could he be set to reveal all to his ex-beau upon his return?

Unable to stay put in Walford over the holiday season after Ben broke his heart, Callum resolved to leave. However, he returns in the coming episodes — and he wastes little time in tracking down Ben, as he turns up at the car lot for a discussion.

Meanwhile, Stuart (Ricky Champ) is chuffed to have his brother back, but Rainie (Tanya Franks) takes it upon herself to get the young man back in the dating game, and — while doing so — she makes sure that Ben overhears what she’s doing.

Later, Ben sets his sights upon Callum with another man — and he’s not pleased.

As a result, he proceeds to sabotage what he believes to be a date.

Callum wastes little time in confronting him over his actions, and issues some hard home truths as a result, before revealing that — in spite of what Ben thinks — he can actually handle his work.

However — in spite of Callum’s claims — Ben’s response is one that he simply isn’t prepared for.

What has Ben said?

Could he perhaps have revealed that he played a part in the disappearance of Keanu (Danny Walters)?

While viewers know that Keanu is actually alive, Ben remains in the dark — therefore, he believes that he’s actually managed to commit murder.

His behaviour as of late certainly seems to suggest that he’s struggling to cope with what the plan he orchestrated to get rid of Keanu, so could he perhaps find himself coming clean to his ex-boyfriend in an attempt to be honest with him?

Or are his words in relation to something else entirely?

Either way, is there hope for Ballum?

One to watch: Tuesday 14th January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

