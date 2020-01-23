EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell plans to exit Walford – can Callum Highway stop him?

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) finds himself in an impossible situation in EastEnders in the wake of Phil’s arrest (Steve McFadden) for the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters). Sharon (Letitia Dean) put her foot down and confronted Phil and Ben with her knowledge that they had ordered the death of her ex- lover.

After being unceremoniously thrown out of the Mitchell house and having Dennis Rickman (Bleu Landau) taken from her, Sharon has been a shadow of her former self. She has largely accepted this as she was to blame but now that she knows what Phil and Ben did to Keanu, she realises how far they have gone and took a stand, bringing the police to the Arches.

As an angry row exploded, Phil was arrested and Ben now knows that it’s only a matter of time before he is locked up too. With Lisa Fowler (Lucy benjamin) and Louise (Tilly Keeper) planning to get away from it all to Portugal, Ben realises that he has little option but to flee.

Not knowing how much the police know – and still oblivious to the truth about what happened to Keanu truly – Ben knows how much he is risking by staying in Walford. As he says an emotional and tearful goodbnye to Lexi, his face is etched with pain and regret over what he has done and what he stands to lose.

Jay (Jamie Borthwick) and Lola (Danielle Harold) are stunned as he prepares to leave his daughter behind but Ben believes his options have run out. And then there is his love for Callum Highway (Tony Clay) – can anyone who loves Ben persuade him to stay and focus on his family, come what may?

Or will he repeat his actions of fleeing Walford after getting himself into massive trouble?

EastEnders continues on Friday 24 January at 8pm on BBC One.

