eastenders-spoilers:-ben-mitchell-makes-a-shattering-murder-confession-to-callum-highway

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) has poured his heart and soul out to Callum Highway (Tony Clay) in EastEnders tonight, admitting that he loves him and revealing that this is exactly why he wants to protect him from the dark world he is in.

Callum boldly told Ben that they deserved a chance at happiness and he was prepared to accept his criminal lifestyle as being a part of him but a tearful Ben, who has secretly been tortured by the guilt of Keanu’s ‘death’ and what it has done to Louise (Tilly Keeper), broke down and told Callum that he had been the cause of a man’s death.

As Ben explained that Callum would only get hurt being with him and that this was about way more than stolen cars this time, he told Callum that this was his chance to either stand by what he said or to escape while he has the chance.

As Callum reeled, he struggled to take in the reality of what Ben was saying – he is a killer. Not sure he could live a life like that, Callum thought with his feet and left Ben alone to crumble into tears, knowing he has lost the best thing that has ever happened to him.

But as the police start to ask questions about missing Keanu and Louise remains on edge, will Callum realise who Ben is talking about? And, after an undoubtedly sleepless night confronting what he has learned, will Callum make a final decision over whether he and Ben have a future?

As the events of Christmas continue to unravel the Mitchells, it can only be a matter of time before major truths come to light about what really happened. But where will all of this leave Ben and Callum?

Is this a storm they can ever weather?

