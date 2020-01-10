eastenders-spoilers:-ben-mitchell-goes-to-extreme-lengths-to-keep-louise-quiet-about-keanu-taylor?

Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) is struggling to come to terms with the revenge she thinks she sought on Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) in EastEnders, and her behaviour in recent episodes has been a cause for concern for Ben (Max Bowden) and Phil (Steve McFadden), but — after Louise caused a very public scene as she confronted Martin Fowler (James Bye) during tonight’s episode — will Ben go to extreme lengths to keep his sister quiet?

With Louise’s actions only Christmas Day having started to sink in, the new mum has struggled to cope, as she’s realised that she may have acted in the heat of the moment and thus done something that she regrets.

Ben and Phil have done their utmost to remind her that she’s not alone, with the former offering to help out with baby Peggy as much as possible, and during tonight’s double bill, Ben’s support certainly seemed to make Louise feel less lonely.

However, the second instalment of the evening saw Louise thinking about the ramifications of what she’s done once more, and — during a walk — she came face-to-face with Martin.

Determined to get some answers, she headed over to the fruit-and-veg stall holder and proceeded to cause a scene, as she yelled at him to explain what happened after he kidnapped Keanu over the holiday season.

Martin managed to get her out of sight before anyone could hear what she was saying, but — as Louise quizzed him over Keanu’s final moments — he remained shtum, which allowed Louise to make her own assumptions about how brutally her beau must’ve died.

Traumatised Louise stormed out of the house, leaving Martin with a pretty big problem to sort, as he contacted Ben — informing him he needed to speak to him.

Eventually, he got hold of the Mitchell lad, who was less than pleased to hear of Louise’s antics in the market.

Martin ordered Ben to sort Louise — leaving the young man lost in thought as he attempted to come up to the solution to this colossal problem.

What will Ben do in order to keep Louise quiet?

What length is he willing to go to?

EastEnders continues Monday 13 January at 8pm on BBC One.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Dating drama for Callum Highway as he tries to move on from Ben Mitchell

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Broken Louise Mitchell reveals all about her revenge on Keanu Taylor