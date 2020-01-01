eastenders’-rita-simons-and-sam-womack-recreate-ronnie-and-roxy’s-new-year-death

Rita Simons and Samantha Womack, who played Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders, spent New Year’s Eve together and poked fun at their character’s on-screen deaths.

Ronnie and Roxy famous perished in a swimming pool on New Year’s Eve following Ronnie’s wedding to Jack Branning.

Their final scenes aired on New Year’s Day 2017, and that was it for the Mitchell sisters.

Earlier this week, Rita had joked she was spending New Year’s Eve 2019 with her former on-screen sister, saying they had better stay away from swimming pools!

Spending New Year’s Eve with my sis @Sam_Womack I really hope there’s not a swimming pool or we are SCREWED! — Rita Simons (@OfficialRita) December 29, 2019

Read more: EastEnders’ Linda Carter nearly raped again on New Year’s Eve

Sam replied she felt their tragic demise deserved a “live re-enactment”.

Rita emphatically agreed.

HELL YES! 😂😂😂 Lets re write it x https://t.co/GIyVHQlBTc — Rita Simons (@OfficialRita) December 29, 2019

And it seems they did just that!

Posting a video to her Twitter account, Rita is in full Roxy mode as she says: “It’s New Year’s Eve, which means, we gotta die.”

She then throws herself into the bath, while Sam, wrapped in a white quilt to represent Ronnie’s wedding dress, screams “Roxy” at her.

Sam then dives in on top of Rita, just like Ronnie did when she tried to rescue her sister.

Happy New Year ⁦@OfficialRita⁩ ⁦@Sam_Womack⁩ #Roxy #Ronnie #MitchellSisters #Murder #ThelmaAndLouise #RebelsForeverRIP pic.twitter.com/8YHx7eM4rW — Laura (@The_Ambassador_) January 1, 2020

In the actual episodes, the weight of Ronnie’s wedding dress ended up being too heavy once it was filled with water and she drowned.

Roxy, who had been on cocaine, suffered a heart atttack after jumping into the water.

Death by wedding dress (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders’ Clair Norris stuns in sparkly playsuit on New Year’s Eve

Fans quickly commented on the video saying once again they wished Ronnie and Roxy had never been killed off.

“I just know that these two are gonna end up back on the Square at some point and I am more than happy to forget their on screen deaths,” said one.

Another added: “Killing off R&R was Sean O’Connor’s worst mistake.”

“What a way to start 2020 QUEENS!” wrote a third.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story