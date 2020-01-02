eastenders-reveals-sheree’s-mystery-man-is-her-son,-isaac

Stevie Basaula has joined EastEnders as Sheree Trueman’s son.

The Bulletproof actor made his debut as Isaac Baptiste on the BBC One soap during last night’s (January 1) one-hour flashback episode, in which the character was reunited with his mother Sheree (Suzette Llewellyn).

Who is mysterious Isaac? (Credit: BBC)

Stevie said: “I feel very blessed to be a part of such an iconic show.

“Like many of us around the country, EastEnders is something I’ve grown up with so it excites me to be bringing to life the part of Isaac.”

Fiercely confident Isaac is set to ruffle some feathers in Walford, but he is harbouring a secret.

Jon Sen, EastEnders’ Executive Producer, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Stevie to EastEnders.

There’s more to this… (Credit: BBC)

“We’ve teased the character of Isaac – the ‘other man’ in Sheree’s life – ever since her arrival six months ago.

“Today Isaac has arrived on the Square with bravado, charisma and his fair share of charm.

“A teacher with a troubled past, his story will unfold over the coming weeks as we discover just why Sheree has kept him away from Patrick these last few months.”

Fans have already come up with theories as to exactly what’s going on – and who Isaac really is.

Many think he’s Patrick’s son or grandson – now that would be a twist!

@bbceastenders could #sheree son #isaac be #patricks son at all?#BBC #EastEnders — Dawn Watson (@Dawnwatson81) January 1, 2020

#eastenders Isaac must be Patrick’s son!! Also I’m predicting he’s the new bisexual character that was announced a while back! And I bet Sonia stealing the money is hush money for the victim of the hit and run — Damien (@SchizoEclectic) January 1, 2020

Why does Isaac Sheree’s son look suspiciously like Paul Patrick’s son #eastenders — Karrie Lee (@karriecakes) January 1, 2020

This Sheree storyline is annoying. I wonder if Isaac’s dad is one of Patrick’s sons. #Eastenders — Rock Lobster (@MissWittank) January 1, 2020

Isaac is definitely Patrick’s grandson!! #EastEnders @bbceastenders — Sienna Kaur (@Sati_4u2nv) January 2, 2020

Is Isaac Patrick’s son or it could be his grandson? #EastEnders @bbceastenders — Sienna Kaur (@Sati_4u2nv) January 2, 2020

This Isaac boy must be Patrick son or something #EastEnders — Neymars girlfriend (@audsldn) January 1, 2020

There were also plenty of viewers who aren’t bothered who he is – they were more interested in how sexy he is!

Good job he’s sticking around then!

Ok but Isaac is sexy #EastEnders — seph (@sephoraa_x) January 2, 2020

This Isaac boy on eastenders is cute — kens (@klxlaa) January 1, 2020

Nah this Isaac on Eastenders is SEXY — maame. (@AuntyAdj) January 1, 2020

Well Isaac is a bit sexy #EastEnders — (@d_n_g_x) January 1, 2020

