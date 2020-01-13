eastenders’-lucy-speed-joins-season-four-of-crime-drama-unforgotten-as-production-begins

ITV’s hit crime drama, Unforgotten, has started production on its fourth series.

The show, which stars Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan, has an army of fans.

And, in this fourth series, a host of guest stars have been announced, including ex-EastEnders star Lucy Speed.

ITV announced that series four would welcome back Nicola, 49, and Sanjeev, 56, for a new six-part series.

Other big names joining the pair for the new story includes Lucy, 43, who has also appeared in Marcella, The Bill, Peter Kay’s Cradle To Grave and Doctors since her stint in Albert Square.

Sheila Hancock, Susan Lynch, Phaldut Sharma, Liz White, Andy Nyman and Clare Calbraith have also been announced as guest stars.

The fourth series opens with the discovery of a dismembered body in a scrap metal yard, which the team believes has been stored in a domestic freezer for 30 years.

A unique Millwall Football Club tattoo leads to the victim being identified as Matthew Walsh, a young man in his mid-twenties who went missing in March 1990.

The team quickly tracks the purchase of the freezer to Robert Fogerty, but they are disappointed to learn he’s recently died a lonely, broken man.

On looking further into his past, they discover a drink driving conviction on the same night their victim, Matthew Walsh, went missing, and intriguingly there were four passengers in the car with him at the time.

This fourth series will also introduce viewers to a host of connected character in their 40s, whose reputations and lives are set to be disrupted by the investigation.

Creator Chris Lang shared an image of star Sanjeev from the read-though, hardly able to contain his excitement.

“What a cast!” he said.

Meanwhile, Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio took to the social media site to express his own excitement at the news.

“Looking forward to watching #Unforgotten – such a great series.

“If only Cassie and Sunny were bent, we could do that crossover with #LineOfDuty.”

