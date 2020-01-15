EastEnders icon Kacey Ainsworth debuts a bold new blonde look – she’s a far cry from Little Mo now

EastEnders icon Kacey Ainsworth has debuted a bold new look, shedding the mousy brown of Little Mo for a bit of statement platinum blonde.

The actress is currently starring in ITV period drama Grantchester, yet looks thoroughly modern with her eye-catching new cut.

Catching up with Lorraine Kelly this morning, the former soap star opened up on her change in look – and how we have a certain demon barber to thank for it.

‘I played Mrs Lovett in Liverpool Everyman,’ she told the Scottish presenter. ‘We weren’t doing a traditional production, there were no frock coats in sight.

‘We made her really hard-nosed, she’s normally played as a cockney fishwife, so this is where the blonde came from.’

And it looks like the style isn’t going anywhere any time soon, as the actress added: ‘The more I had it, the more people said to me “don’t change it, it looks amazing!”‘

We do love a bold new re-invention, it has to be said.

Speaking of bold re-inventions, there’s no talk about the actress returning to her old haunting ground any time soon, but she could be missing a trick as there’s some massive plans in place for the soap’s 35th anniversary,

EastEnders is planning a devastating death which will see a character lose their life during a party boat event on the Thames.

The identity of the victim can’t be revealed at this stage. For the 35th anniversary week, the locals will celebrate on a big boat after the Queen Vic won a competition.

Speaking about the 35th anniversary of EastEnders, Jon Sen, executive producer of EastEnders said: “For the 35th anniversary we wanted to entertain the EastEnders audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years.

‘This unmissable week of episodes is destined to be exciting, gripping and heart-breaking – it will be a week that will go down in EastEnders history.’

Rest assured, we will be bringing you the gossip as it comes for an anniversary that you will not want to miss!

Contents 1 Got a showbiz story?

Got a showbiz story? 2 The Soaps Newsletter



Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell makes a shattering murder confession to Callum Highway

MORE: 12 soap spoilers pictures: EastEnders reveal, Coronation Street murder horror, Emmerdale whodunit, Hollyoaks disappearance