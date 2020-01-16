eastenders’-honey-mitchell-threatens-to-leave-as-she-struggles-with-eating-disorder

EastEnders’ eating disorder storyline pushes troubled Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) into taking drastic action that leaves estranged husband Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) begging her not to leave Walford.

Honey is struggling with bulimia in the aftermath of her toxic relationship with ex-fiancée Adam Bateman, who’s coercive control and psychological abuse triggered latent demons the former model had battled years earlier.

Who dies in EastEnders’ 35th anniversary boat disaster?

Recently admitting the impact cheating Adam’s putdowns chipped away at her confidence and self-esteem, EastEnders favourite Honey has been struggling with bingeing and purging on food and Billy is desperate to help her.

Ashamed of her actions, which has made daughter Janet refuse to eat as a way of imitating her mother’s behaviour, Honey is determined to leave and opened up to Billy in a moving monologue about being in the grip of the concerning condition.

In first-look pictures from Friday 17th January’s episode, Billy begs the mother of his children to stay so he can help her recover, but he has a battle on his hands to convince her. At first it seems Honey might have turned a corner when she manages to eat in front of Janet and Will, but realising the extent of her illness changes Mrs Mitchell’s mind.

Can she let her family give her the help she needs?

