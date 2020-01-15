eastenders-fans-think-they-know-who-dies-in-35th-anniversary-stunt

Viewers of EastEnders are convinced they know who will drown to death in the upcoming 35th anniversary episodes.

The BBC soap revealed today (January 15) that the milestone birthday will see the death of one ‘major character’ in a week of stunt episodes that will cause shockwaves throughout Walford.

Pregnant Sharon will go into labour (Credit: BBC)

Next month, a regular resident in Walford will DROWN in the Thames after falling from a party boat.

Of course, the soap is keeping tight-lipped about the victim who will sink to a watery grave, but they have released some details…

We know that Queen Vic landlords Mick and Linda Carter throw a party on a Thames boat after winning a prestigious award for Best Pub.

Linda and Mick are thrilled to discover they have won a prestigious award (Credit: BBC)

But will they be at risk? Or will the death be among the guests?

Calling it, now! EastEnders’ Linda to get drunk and drown in the River Thames. Cue the duff duffs.

An insider told The Sun: “Where better for a major death than on the Thames itself, which is so central to the show?

“Trouble has been brewing in Walford for a while, and they decided it was the perfect occasion to see off a big name.”

Whitney Dean will be on the boat which is destined for tragedy (Credit: BBC)

The source continued: “It’s thought that, as part of the dramatic scenes, Sharon will give birth on the boat, but she is just one of many who could see themselves go overboard to an icy, watery death.”

An official press release from the soap tells us: “As the party sets sail, tensions escalate for one family, causing an incident onboard and leading to disastrous consequences.

“Following their win in the Best Pub competition, Mick, Linda, The Queen Vic and its punters will celebrate in style with a boat party on the Thames.

“However, it won’t be plain sailing, as past actions and deadly secrets surface and wreak havoc.”

Has Shirley reached her lifespan in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

The third week of February will focus on the 24 hours leading up to the death, as the guests board the ferry and begin to celebrate – with alcohol flowing and tensions simmering…

Each episode will show the same events over 24 hours from a different perspective.

Producer Jon Sen said: “We wanted to entertain the audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years.”

Could Peter Beale die just days after his arrival? (Credit: BBC)

He added: “This unmissable week of episodes is destined to be exciting, gripping and heartbreaking. It will be a week that will go down in EastEnders history.”

And some fans believe they already know who will die, especially after the cast were seen filming the scenes – including a very drunk Linda Carter.

One fan tweeted: “EastEnders’ 35th anniversary predictions: the episode is set on the boat that The Vic won, Linda gets drunk and goes overboard and then Mick dives in and saves her.”

Another wrote: “Don’t care so long as neither Ben or Callum are the ones who die in the anniversary disaster. Think it could be Gray or Linda #EastEnders.”

eastenders 35th anniversary predictions:

A third said: “Aw the fact that it’s been said that the anniversary is big for the Carters and now it’s been confirmed that a big name will drown in the Thames, I have a feeling that we’ll be losing either Mick or Linda.”

“I think Linda. But that’s kind of obvious,” said one more, while another added: “Anniversary on the boat that Linda mentioned? Someone falls off and drowns? Linda does after drinking?! #EastEnders.”

Others fear veteran Sharon Mitchell will be the one to fall, despite actress Letitia Dean recently confirming she wasn’t going anywhere… Red herring, anyone?

A BBC spokesperson concluded: “More than one person will be left with blood on their hands this February and as one life ends, another begins…”

Who do you think might die in the milestone episodes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!