eastenders-fans-think-ben-will-kill-louise-to-keep-keanu-murder-secret

Fans of EastEnders think Ben Mitchell will be forced to kill his sister Louise to keep her quiet about Keanu Taylor’s murder.

Last night it became clear how Louise wasn’t coping with the role she played in Keanu’s death when she confronted Martin over how he killed him.

Fans think Ben will have to kill Louise to keep the secret (Credit: BBC)

Fans know Keanu is alive and well after faking his death with the help of Martin Fowler and Linda Carter, but the Mitchells are sure he is dead.

Louise’s breakdown in the square forced Martin to tell Ben to deal with his sister and keep her quiet, and fans now think they know how he’ll do that – by killing her.

One fan predicted: “I’m gonna say it… Ben kills Louise #bbcEastenders.”

Read more: Former EastEnders star Katie Jarvis returns to acting in new role

A second agreed adding: “Ben needs to kill Louise. #Eastenders.”

A third said: “#Eastenders What would be funny is if Ben kills Louise to cover his (imagined) tracks then Keanu turns up at Louise’s funeral. That would be hilarious.”

It was revealed last year how actress Tilly Keeper will leave the soap after four years playing Louise.

Louise begged Martin to tell her how he killed Keanu (Credit: BBC)

Tilly, 22, told The Sun Online: “I have loved playing Louise Mitchell over these past few years, and I feel honoured to have been part of such an iconic show.

“Working with our incredible cast and crew has been a joy and I shall miss my EastEnders family greatly.”

The soap’s Executive Producer Jon Sen added: “Tilly has been an incredible asset to the EastEnders cast and a wonderful company member.

Read more: EastEnders fans think Ian Beale is only helping Sharon because he wants to have sex with her

“Her portrayal of Louise Mitchell over the past years has been a joy to watch. We wish her well in all her future endeavours.”

Tilly joined the BBC soap back in 2016, being the fourth actress to take on the role, but could she be the final actress to play her?

How do you think Louise will leave Walford? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!