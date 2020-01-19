eastenders-fans-‘sick-of-characters-getting-killed-off’-as-thames-boat-disaster-approaches

A ‘major’ EastEnders character will die during the BBC soap’s 35th anniversary stunt scenes next month, and some fans aren’t at all happy about it.

This week, the London-based serial drama revealed its dramatic plans for the third week in February – when one ‘major character’ will drown in the Thames during a boat party.

Linda and Mick could well be in danger

We’re told that next month, a regular resident in Walford will DROWN in the Thames after falling from a party boat.

Of course the soap is keeping tight-lipped about the victim who will sink to a watery grave, but they have released some details…

We know that Queen Vic landlords Mick and Linda Carter throw a party on a Thames boat after winning a prestigious award for Best Pub.

But will they be at risk? Or will the death be among the guests?

Will Linda's drink problem be to blame?

An insider told The Sun: “Where better for a major death than on the Thames itself, which is so central to the show?

“Trouble has been brewing in Walford for a while, and they decided it was the perfect occasion to see off a big name.”

The source continued: “It’s thought that, as part of the dramatic scenes, Sharon will give birth on the boat, but she is just one of many who could see themselves go overboard to an icy, watery death.”

Will pregnant Sharon be the victim?

An official press release from the soap tells us: “As the party sets sail, tensions escalate for one family, causing an incident onboard and leading to disastrous consequences.

“Following their win in the Best Pub competition, Mick, Linda, The Queen Vic and its punters will celebrate in style with a boat party on the Thames.

“However, it won’t be plain sailing, as past actions and deadly secrets surface and wreak havoc.”

Has Shirley reached her lifespan in EastEnders?

Others guests on the boat include Ian Beale and his sons Peter, played by new actor Dayle Hudson, and Bobby.

The third week of February will focus on the 24 hours leading up to the death, as the guests board the ferry and begin to celebrate – with alcohol flowing and tensions simmering…

Each episode will show the same events over 24 hours from a different perspective.

Producer Jon Sen said: “We wanted to entertain the audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years.”

Could Peter Beale die just days after his arrival?

He added: “This unmissable week of episodes is destined to be exciting, gripping and heartbreaking. It will be a week that will go down in EastEnders history.”

While some fans have expressed excitement at the storyline, with some firmly believing Linda and Mick Carter could be the ones to die, others aren’t so happy.

Writing on Digital Spy Forums, one fan said: “I’m getting sick of characters getting killed off to be honest!”

Another said: “I don’t want them to kill off any big names. I’ll be annoyed if it’s Sharon, Phil or Ian as they are veteran characters.”

Will the Carter family be missing a member by next Christmas?

A third added: “I know this is a soap, but why do they have to keep getting rid of cast members? I’ve lost count!”

Another reasoned: “Hollyoaks has a higher death count, but the last few years Enders has started bumping people off more often, too.”

However, other viewers used the opportunity to fantasise about which character they’d like to see the back of… Who do you think will die?

Who do you think might die in the milestone episodes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!