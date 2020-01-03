eastenders-fans-predict-keanu-taylor-will-return-for-35th-anniversary

Keanu Taylor will return to Albert Square to reunite with his children and risk a brutal showdown with Phil Mitchell, predict EastEnders fans.

In explosive scenes over Christmas and New Year, Martin Fowler was given the brutal job of murdering Keanu – but we now know he survived.

Martin’s heart wasn’t in it (Credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell wanted Keanu dead after discovering his employee had had a passionate affair with his wife Sharon Mitchell, which left her pregnant.

But reluctant hitman Martin didn’t go through with the kill, and instead – with a little bit of persuasion from unwilling eyewitness Linda Carter – let Keanu go.

Despite Martin’s warning never to return to Walford, some fans refuse to believe the character is gone for good.

Will Keanu return to reunite with his daughter Peggy? (Credit: BBC)

After Keanu’s exit scenes, viewers speculated on social media and forums about his return one day, hoping for a showdown with the Mitchells.

Others believe the actor Danny Walters will be back sooner rather than later – in a matter of weeks!

Taking to Twitter, fans believe the revenge-seeking new dad will play a part in the soap’s upcoming 35th anniversary episode on 19 February.

Phil would go puce! (Credit: BBC)

And some even think he will kill Louise, who famously betrayed him by setting him up to be abducted and killed.

One wrote: “Keanu will appear at the 35th anniversary and get revenge on Ben and confront Louise. ‘Never take a Taylor for a mug’.”

Another added: “Keanu will be back next month for the 35th.”

A third wrote: “Personal theory: Keanu will return for @bbceastenders 35th anniversary in February. Confront the Mitchells and end up killing Louise. #EastEnders.”

“Isn’t it a big anniversary for EastEnders in February?” asked one more. “Imagine if they brought back Keanu for an explosive, brief return.

“I’d personally love to see him get his revenge on Ben, Phil and Louise. Plus, won’t his baby with Sharon be due around then?”

We are totally behind this theory!

Sharon’s baby IS due in February… Check! The BBC soap will have to throw something extra dramatic at the 35th anniversary episode. Check!

And Keanu is ripe for revenge. Check!

Louise is bringing up daughter Peggy on her own (Credit: BBC)

Confirming actor Danny Walters’ departure, EastEnders’ executive producer Jon Sen said: “Keanu’s story is set to come to a dramatic and blistering conclusion in the near future as one of the best kept secrets on the Square is finally revealed with devastating consequences.

“We’d all like to thank Danny for his nuanced performance as Keanu Taylor over the last two and half years.”

In December, actress Tilly Keeper – who plays Louise Mitchell – also revealed she’ll be leaving the soap.

But will she get a cab or an ambulance out of town?

