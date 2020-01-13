eastenders-fans-in-hysterics-as-ricky-champ’s-daughter-beatrix-reveals-her-favourite-character

Fans of EastEnders have been left in stitches as Ricky Champ’s young daughter Beatrix revealed who her favourite character in the BBC soap is.

In a video posted on Ricky’s Instagram captioned: “Judas #EastEnders”, he asked his little girl who her favourite EastEnders character is.

Beatrix replied with Walford hardman “Phil Mitchell”, leaving Ricky’s wife Samantha, who was filming, laughing.

Looking unimpressed Ricky, who plays Stuart Highway, asked “Phil Mitchell?” and Beatrix confirmed her answer.

EastEnders fans were in stitches at the clip.

One wrote: “OMG” with a bunch of laughing emojis.

A second commented: “The funniest thing I’ve seen all week! Please say you will show this to Steve McFadden?”

A third commented a string of laughing emojis.

Beatrix said Phil Mitchell is her favourite EastEnders character (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: EastEnders fans think Ben will KILL Louise to keep her quiet about Keanu

Ricky’s co-stars were also highly amused by the video.

Jessie Wallace, who plays Kat Slater, wrote: “Love it that she said it twice.”

Jessica Plummer, who plays Chantelle Atkins, commented laughing emojis along with Milly Zero, who plays Dotty Cotton and Rukku Nahar, who plays Habiba Ahmed.

Ricky joined the BBC soap in 2018 as Callum’s older brother and best friend of Mick Carter.

Ricky plays Stuart in the BBC soap (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Linda furious at allegations concerning Ollie in new photos

He proved to be trouble as it was revealed he had tortured Mick’s Aunt, Tina, as a child.

He later shot himself and framed Mick for it, getting Mick sent to prison for months.

Since making enemies of the Carter family, Stuart has kept his distance, trying to become a better person.

He recently began a relationship with Rainie Cross.

Although their relationship has been tested, with Rainie relapsing into her addiction, she recently came out of prison and has been living with Stuart and Callum.

Who is your favourite EastEnders character?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!