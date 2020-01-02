eastenders-fans-demand-jane-beale-returns-to-walford

Fans of EastEnders have demanded Jane Beale returns to Walford after she was mentioned by Sharon Mitchell.

In Wenesday night’s episode of the BBC soap (January 1 2020), viewers saw Jane’s ex-husband Ian comforting Sharon in a flashback to Christmas Day 2019.

Ian and Sharon reminisced about when they were younger and had a crush on each other but Ian said they didn’t stay innocent for long because of the Mitchells.

Sharon mentioned Jane (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Sharon then said: “You had your moments. Cindy, Laura, Mel.”

But Ian replied: “Yeah, but I reckon I let the good ones get away,” and Sharon asked: “Jane, you mean?”

Viewers have demanded Jane return to the soap after hearing her mentioned.

Jane was last seen in 2017 after Max Branning got her to leave Walford for good by threatening to have her adoptive son Bobby Beale hurt whilst he was in prison.

Jane was heavily involved in the ‘Who killed Lucy Beale’ storyline which saw Ian’s daughter Lucy murdered.

Bring back Jane.

Lucy died in April 2014 from a head injury and was found dead on Walford Common.

For 10 months, viewers didn’t know who killed her but during a live week in February 2015, it was revealed Bobby had killed Lucy and when Jane discovered what he had done, she moved the body.

Jane moved Lucy’s body when she learnt Bobby had killed her (Credit: BBC)

When the truth was revealed, the Beales tried to cover it up, especially as Bobby didn’t realise it was his attack that killed his sister.

However, he went onto attack Jane, severely injuring her and once in police custody, he admitted to killing his sister and attacking his mum.

Bobby returned to Albert Square earlier this year after being released from prison and viewers wanted to see his mother return with him, but she still hasn’t come back.

Bobby returned earlier this year and Peter will also be returning soon (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

It was announced at the end of last year, Lucy’s twin and Bobby’s half-brother, Peter Beale, will be coming back to Walford, with Dayle Hudson taking over the role from Ben Hardy.

With the Beale family coming back together, and even Max and Bobby putting the past behind them and becoming friends, does this mean Jane is free to return to Walford?

Surely the time is right…

EastEnders is on Mondays and Fridays at 8pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm

