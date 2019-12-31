eastenders-fans-convinced-they-know-who’s-calling-linda-carter

Fans of EastEnders are convinced they know who’s calling Linda Carter.

Linda has been receiving mysterious phone calls from an unknown person over the last few days, but The Vic landlady has declined all of them.

Her husband Mick has been growing suspicious of his wife, especially after looking at her phone and seeing all the missed calls.

Linda has a series of missed calls from the same number (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Linda disappeared for hours on Christmas Day and when she returned she lied to Mick saying she had stayed with a friend.

Think Keanu’s calling Linda.

Although it’s become obvious she was not with a friend, her whereabouts haven’t yet been revealed.

However fans think she was involved in Keanu Taylor’s disappearance and he’s the one calling her.

Viewers know Keanu was kidnapped by Martin Fowler for The Mitchells.

Phil Mitchell found out his daughter Louise’s fiancé Keanu, is the father of his wife Sharon’s baby.

Phil’s son Ben hired Martin to kidnap Keanu.

Martin kidnapped Keanu (Credit: BBC)

Louise set Keanu up and he was kidnapped by Martin and taken to an abandoned building where he appeared to be shot.

However viewers will have to wait until New Year’s Day episode to find out what really happened on Christmas Day.

Is Linda involved with keanu’s disappearance? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The episode will show a flashback to Christmas Day which will reveal Keanu’s fate.

What do you think happened? Do you think Linda’s involved?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

