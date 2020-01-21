EastEnders’ Dot Branning leaves after Sonia’s betrayal – will she ever know the truth?

Dot Branning (June Brown) has been at the centre of a scandal recently on EastEnders after discovering her money was going missing.

We already know it’s Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) who’s behind the scam, but on Monday night, Martin Fowler (James Bye) took the fall for it.

He told Dot he had been pinching her quite considerable funds and the matriarchal character had a difficult decision to make in Tuesday evening’s EastEnders.

She wondered what to do with Martin, initially toying with going to the police.

However, Dot couldn’t do that to Pauline Fowler, and insisted she wouldn’t shop in the bad boy.

Martin resolved to move out of the Branning household, much to Sonia’s disappointment, considering she thought she was getting somewhere with her ex.

However, just as he was leaving, Sonia thought she would do the right thing and open up to Dot.

When she went to reveal all, she discovered Dot was gone.

Dot left Sonia a tape recording, revealing exactly where she had got to, and it seems she is spending some time away from London altogether.

She explained: “Son, this is to tell you I’m off to Ireland to spend time with my lovely grandson, Joey. Hopefully I can help with the new baby.

“I don’t know why, Sonia, that Martin should have took that money – but you’ll sort it out for me, won’t you? You find out and you let me know.

“Do remember, you’re only at the other end of a phone line so you can always get in touch. I shall miss you, and I shall always love you because I know you’ll love me. So, goodbye my dearest girl. Your loving grandma, Dot.”

Sonia was of course beside herself with emotion at her double-bluffing and she felt seriously guilty over the huge amount of pain she had caused.

Will Sonia ever be able to tell Dot what she’s done?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers