eastenders-cast-spotted-filming-35th-anniversary-where-‘major-character-drowns-in-the-river-thames’

The cast of EastEnders have been spotted filming the 35th anniversary episode where ‘a major character is set to drown in the River Thames’.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, it looks like Albert Square residents will be having a boozy boat party.

Linda Carter, who is played by Kellie Bright, can be seen knocking back the alcohol.

Linda’s been struggling with alcohol. Will she be going overboard? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Also photographed filming the scenes were Danny Dyer, who plays Linda’s husband Mick Carter, Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean, Laila Morse, who plays Mo Harris, and Jane Slaughter, who plays Tracey the barmaid.

Others on the boat included Jasmine Armfield, who plays Bex Fowler, Milly Zero, who plays Dotty Cotton, Jack Branning actor Scott Maslen and Jack’s brother Max Branning, played by Jake Wood.

Other actors reported to be filming the scenes are Ian Beale and sons Peter, played by new actor Dayle Hudson and Bobby Beale, played by Clay Milner Russell.

Many popular EastEnders characters have been spotted filming (Credit: BBC)

According to The Sun, a BBC source said: “Where better place for a major death than on the Thames itself, which is so central to the show?

“Trouble has been brewing in Walford for a while, and they decided it was the perfect occasion to see off a big name.

“It’s thought that as part of the dramatic scenes Sharon will give birth on the boat, but she is just one of the many who could see themselves go overboard to an icy, watery death.”

It’s been reported new Peter actor Dayle Hudson was filming the 35th anniversary scenes (Credit: BBC)

As the show’s 35th anniversary is on February 19 2020, the scenes are expected to air that week.

Speaking about the episodes, show boss Jon Sen said: “We wanted to entertain the audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years.

“This unmissable week of episodes is destined to be exciting, gripping and heartbreaking. It will be a week that will go down in EastEnders history.”

Who do you think will die on the show’s 35th anniversary?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

