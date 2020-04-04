East St. Louis man charged with murder

BELLEVILLE— A 31 year-old man is accused of murdering a man in East St. Louis, according to a Friday announcement from the Illinois State Police.Officials say Travion D. Johnson shot and killed Richard R. Jones III on March 28 in the 1200 block of McCasland Avenue in East St. Louis. Authorities did not provide any other information about the investigation. Johnson is in custody at St. Clair County jail, with a bond set at $75,000.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.

ST. LOUIS — People charged with nonviolent crimes are not the only ones getting out of jail in St. Louis and St. Louis County ahead of the cor…

Officers found a body inside a burned box trailer in the 200 block of Avenue H.

The accident happened about 5: 30 p.m. on Woodland Drive west of Aspen Drive, troopers said.

Faria, who spent 42 months behind bars, has agreed to accept the settlement of a lawsuit that claimed police ignored another suspect, his lawyer says.

Witnesses said a vehicle crashed into the building and the gunman ran inside and began shooting customers and employees. The police chief said the first two officers who arrived were shot.

Eric Schmitt’s letter comes days after the Post-Dispatch reported that recently released inmates included those charged with violent felonies.

Several people, both adults and children, were in the home when the child was hit with gunfire.

John Swaller of Cuba, in Crawford County, was charged Tuesday following the incident at a Dollar Tree store.

Anthony Piercy received $201,000 as part of an agreement to not seek work in law enforcement

Four other people were in the home when Nalisia T. Barnes, of East St. Louis, mistakenly shot herself Monday.