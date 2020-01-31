east-croydon-stabbing:-teen-charged-with-abolish-after-16-year-damaged-down-louis-johnson-knifed-to-loss-of-life-at-london-space

A teen has been charged with abolish after a 16-year-damaged-down boy was stabbed to loss of life at East Croydon space.

The 16-year-damaged-down, who can not be named for factual reasons, has been charged with murdering Louis Johnson, who died on Monday afternoon.

Louis was stabbed in front of commuters rapidly after 4.30pm after entering the space utilizing the Ruskin Square designate barrier.



The suspect, from Wandsworth, will appear at Highbury Nook Magistrates’ Court docket on Friday, British Transport Police stated.

Louis, who lived in South Norwood, was travelling house to his mother after attending a Childhood Offending Crew meeting when he was killed.

His family paid tribute to him on Wednesday, describing him as a music fan whose “one factual admire” was Liverpool soccer membership.

They stated: “Louis was only 16 he was tragically taken from us at this kind of young age. He had his complete lifestyles ahead of him, your complete issues that any teen would per chance well decide for.

“Louis was in most cases a disturbed boy who kept himself to himself nonetheless he was also very fashioned amongst his peers and has left within the aid of many guests.

“He had one factual admire Liverpool soccer membership and made particular he by no system left out any televised tournament which concerned them.

“He also cherished music of every vogue and didn’t care when you called him a softy for taking brand of like songs all day.”

The assertion added: “Louis would constantly traipse out of his technique to grab a detect at and support or please others and would literally half of his final portion of bread with you when you asked him.

“He leaves within the aid of a big family who are all devastated. We miss Louis dearly and would per chance well proceed to overlook him except we meet all some other time within the next space.”