East Croydon incident: Station closed as police deal with 'suspicious vehicle'

East Croydon station has been evacuated as police investigate a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Images showed crowds gathered outside the station after being told to leave, while a cordon has been put in place.

People have also reportedly been evacuated from other buildings in the area.

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman told the Evening Standard: “It’s a suspicious vehicle that is being checked out at the minute.

“We were called around 8.45am to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Dingwall Road.

“Officers are on the scene and cordons are in place.”

The Met could not confirm if other buildings have been evacuated.

“There is quite a big evacuation so it is quite possible”, they said.

A British Transport Police statement on Twitter said: “We are on scene in #EastCroydon as our colleagues at @metpoliceuk assess a suspicious vehicle in the area.

“The station has been closed and trains are not stopping there as a precaution.”

More follows…