east-boston-man-arrested-for-allegedly-firing-pellet-gun-at-shuttle-bus-near-north-station

The man is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

A man was arrested for allegedly firing a pellet gun at a shuttle bus near North Station Friday evening, Boston police said.

Thomas Henderson, 20 of East Boston, faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and destruction of property, James Kenneally, a spokesman for the Boston police said.

The alleged shooting followed an altercation involving two motorists in the area of New Chardon and Cambridge streets at 5: 07 p.m., police said.