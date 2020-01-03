earth-is-about-to-face-close-encounters-with-five-gigantic-monster-asteroids

Five terrifyingly-huge asteroids are coming our way and are due for close encounters with Earth in the coming weeks, Nasa has revealed.

The space agency keeps a database of all the ‘close approaches’ in which space rocks zoom past our planet.

This list reveals that a number of gigantic objects are heading in the direction of Earth, as well as dozens of smaller ones.

If a large object hit Earth, it could wipe out a city and kill millions. But if the rock was truly monstrous, it would wipe out humanity.

The first is called (2019 UO) and will come within 2.7 million miles of our planet. It’s believed to be up to 560 metres wide – meaning it could be twice the size of One Canada Square, the skyscraper in London’s Canary Wharf.

On the very next day, asteroid 2019 WC5 will zoom past at a distance just under 1.5 million miles. This object is thought to be up to 180 metres wide.

Then on January 18, a slightly bigger rock called 2009 BH2 will buzz Earth. It’s estimated to be between 88 and 200 metres in size and will come within three million miles.

On February 15, the biggest of the lot will come past at roughly the same distance.

Asteroid 163373 (2002 PZ39) could be up to 990 metres in size – which is big enough to cause major problems if it were to hit Earth.

This year’s leap day, February 29, will see a rock that’s up to to 200 metres wide called (2015 BK509) travel past Earth.

We’re glad to report that there are no big asteroids currently believed to be on a collision course with Earth.

Which is lucky, because the rocks mentioned above are terrifyingly huge.

‘If a rocky meteoroid larger than 25 meters but smaller than one kilometre (a little more than 1/2 mile) were to hit Earth, it would likely cause local damage to the impact area,’ Nasa previously said.

‘We believe anything larger than one to two kilometres could have worldwide effects.’

Last year, a scary study revealed that asteroids big enough to wipe out millions of people hit Earth much more frequently than previously believed.

Scientists analysed Wolfe Creek Crater, which is believed to be the second-largest impact crater on Earth, and found that the cosmic collision took place more recently than expected.

But before we go on to tell you about how nervous you should be, it’s worth a quick reminder of the different types of space objects.

An asteroid is made of rock or metal, while a comet is made of ice and gas.

They become meteors when they hit our planet and the objects which fall to Earth without burning up are called meteorites.

Wolfe Creek Crater was formed when a 15 metre-wide meteorite weighing around 14,000 tonnes smashed into the ground at a speed of 17 kilometres a second, the researchers said.

It exploded with the force of 0.54 megatons of TNT – which is roughly equivalent to 36 of the nuclear bombs dropped on Hiroshima during World War II.

Research by an international team led by Professor Tim Barrows from the University of Wollongong has found that the object probably hit us 120,000 years ago – much more recently than the previous estimate of 300,000 years.

This finding prompted Barrows to increase the estimate of how often we are hit by similar-sized objects.

He claimed a similar impact could occur roughly once every two centuries.

‘Although the rate is only one large meteor hitting Australia every 17,000 years, it isn’t that simple,’ he said.

“The craters are only found in the arid parts of Australia. Elsewhere, craters are destroyed by geomorphic activity like river migration or slope processes in the mountains.

‘Since Australia has an excellent preservation record with dated craters within the arid zone, we can extrapolate a rate for the whole Earth.

‘Taking into account that arid Australia is only about one per cent of the surface, the rate increases to one every 180 years or so.

‘This is a minimum estimate because some smaller impacts were probably covered by sand during the ice age. The number of large objects is probably 20 times this number because stony meteorites are far more common but not as many survive the fiery journey through the atmosphere or effectively make craters.

‘Our results give us a better idea of how frequent these events are.’

Professor Barrows and his colleagues used two techniques to date the crater: exposure dating (which estimates the length of time rock on Earth’s surface has been exposed to cosmic radiation) and optically stimulated luminescence (which measures how long ago the sediment was last exposed to sunlight).

They also created a new 3D model of the crater using aerial photographs and used this to calculate the crater’s dimensions.

‘We calculate that the maximum width of the crater is 946 metres in a NE-SW direction, reflecting the direction of the impact. The average diameter is 892 metres.

‘We predict a depth of 178 metres and that it is filled by about 120 metres of sediment, mostly sand blown in from the desert,’ Professor Barrows said.

If a city had been standing on the site when the meteorite hit, it would have been utterly destroyed.