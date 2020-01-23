early-release-of-michelle-carter-outrages-family-of-victim-conrad-roy

The early release on Thursday of “suicide text” convict Michelle Carter has outraged the family of Conrad Roy — the teen boyfriend she’d repeatedly encouraged to kill himself.

“It sure is a tough day,” Roy’s grandfather, Conrad Roy Sr., told E! News.

“I’m disgusted with the whole system,” he said Thursday, after Carter, now 23, was sprung from Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Carter had been sentenced to 15 months prison for involuntary manslaughter, but was released from jail three months early due to her good behavior behind bars, officials said. She will now serve five years probation.

“You would think that the judge gave her a sentence that was easy enough for her, but to then let her out on good behavior … it is very difficult,” the grandfather said.

“This doesn’t work for me. If you ask me, she is not a good person. The sentence was too lenient; 15 months is nothing to a lifetime with my grandson.”

Carter had been a “model inmate,” Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson told reporters of her early release.

She had no disciplinary issues, enjoyed gardening on the prison property and had earned time off from her sentence by participating in classes and programs and working in the jail kitchen, officials said.

Roy was just 18 when he killed himself by filling his pickup truck with toxic exhaust fumes.

Carter, then 17, had goaded him to kill himself for days, sending texts such as, “Just do it, babe,” and “You said you were gonna do it like I don’t get why you aren’t” and “I thought you really wanted to die but apparently you don’t.”

When he had second thoughts and crawled out of the truck as it filled with fumes, she stayed on the phone with him, urging, “get back in,” according to trial testimony.

Both teens had suffered from depression. Some trial testimony pointed to Carter urging Roy’s suicide in a twisted bid to get sympathy and attention for herself.

“July 12, 2014, our lives were forever changed, and the world lost a beautiful soul,” the family wrote in a statement printed by NBCNews.com.

“Michelle Carter is the reason for that. She was the only person who could have saved him. She didn’t, in fact she was on the line with him as he was dying, moaning in pain, gasping for last breaths. Who could do that?

“She did, and we’ll never really know why,” the statement said.

The family said they remain heartened by news 10 days prior that the Supreme Court would not hear Carter’s appeal of her felony conviction, leaving the conviction to stand.

Carter’s appeal had claimed that her texts were constitutionally protected free speech, and that words alone were not enough to hold someone responsible for another person’s suicide.