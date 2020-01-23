early-morning-earthquake-wakes-people-up-in-northern-england

An early morning earthquake has struck the north east of England causing residents’ homes to start shaking.

People across Teesside were awoken with a jolt after a mini earthquake hit the area just before 6am.

The British Geological Survey has measured it at 2.8 on the Richter scale, with the epicentre said to be Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham.

However, people across the region reported feeling the tremor after Cleveland Police and Fire Brigade said the quake struck at 5.58am.

Residents in Middlesborough, Hartlepool, Redcar and Norton also reported hearing a low rumble, with many saying their lights started flickering.

There’s been an 2.8 magnitude earthquake on Teesside this morning.

People have called @BBCTees to say they felt a tremors all across our region.

Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade say they believe it happened at just before 6 this morning. pic.twitter.com/FdVd4EcZHR — BBC Radio Tees (@BBCTees) January 23, 2020

My whole house just shook, bad enough to wake us up near Middlesbrough, very scary 5.58 am #earthquake — John Pierre (@johnpierre1) January 23, 2020

I’m sure I’ve just felt quite a strong earthquake (for England)… Whole house shook and electricity flickered?! Did anyone else feel it? Stockton on Tees area?! — Chris Raper-Smith (@ChrisRaperSmith) January 23, 2020

Many took to Twitter in disbelief, with many saying the tremor felt so strong it woke them up.

One said: ‘My whole house just shook, bad enough to wake us up near Middlesborough, very scary 5.58am #earthquake’.

Police and fire crews rushed to a property in Cleveland following reports from a resident that there had been an ‘explosion’.

Gillian Foster, watch manager at Cleveland Fire Brigade, told Mirror Online: ‘We turned out to a report of a potential explosion at a bungalow.

‘Neighbours were out and felt same thing – some kind of explosion.’