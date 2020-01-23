early-end-to-british-singles-interest-at-australian-open-puts-spotlight-back-on-lta-and-player-development

A forehand from Harriet Dart sailed long, at around 8.30pm on the fourth day, to end Britain’s singles involvement in the Australian Open. When you factor in the Lawn Tennis Association’s £64.5m turnover, it was all too early to be mourning the last night of the Poms.

The worrying thing is that such early wipeouts are becoming the norm. Indeed, this was Great Britain’s worst Australian Open performance since … drum-roll … 12 months ago.

Last year produced an identical result – a not-so-grand total of three first-round wins – while the 2018 US Open delivered only two. In that nearly barren campaign in New York, Andy Murray supplied half the British tally, despite the fact that he could barely walk at the time. Alarmingly, he achieves more on one leg than most of our other players on two.

Over the last two-and-a-half years, Murray’s career-threatening hip injury has left the dearth of back-up options horribly exposed. Between his breakthrough season of 2008 and the start of his woes in 2017, he began every tournament, on every surface, as a realistic contender.

Yet since his fitness declined, our players have travelled Down Under with the same sense of impending doom as your average Ashes touring party.