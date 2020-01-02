eamonn-holmes-wants-to-stuff-beloved-dog-when-she-dies-but-ruth-langsford-is-having-none-of-it

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Eamonn Holmes wants to have his beloved dog Maggie stuffed when she dies.

The This Morning host unveiled his taxidermy plans on his return to the show following the festive break, after Ruth Langsford revealed a viewer had received a stuffed pet for Christmas from their husband.

As you do.

‘I couldn’t think of anything more horrible to be given on Christmas Day. I have to say Victoria. But you like it…’ she said.

An impressed Eamonn perked up over the chat, getting some ideas for gifts he could eventually give himself.

‘Woody lives on. And you know, well you’re reading my mind,’ he replied.

‘Has anyone had their dog stuffed? I would like to know because it’s my intention.’

However, it doesn’t look like Ruth is a fan of his plans, shutting him down instantly.

‘You’re not having that done to our dog, absolutely not,’ she hit back.

‘It’s not happening. No.’

So, that’s that then…

Eamonn and Ruth rescued Maggie nearly nine years ago, and the 60-year-old has shared a string of photos of the adorable dog on social media ever since.

Blessing us all with a loving tribute to the pooch on National Pet Day, he thanked her for making him a ‘better person’.

‘8 years ago this little darling came into my life and made me a better person,’ he wrote alongside the snap.

‘She was a rescue dog and I couldn’t understand why someone would not have cared for her before we came along.

‘She has given me so much unconditional love, attention and companionship. She makes me feel good about myself and about the world.

‘On this National Pet Day I just want to say Thank you Maggie.’

Anyone else feeling a little emotional?

This Morning continues on weekdays, at 10.30am, on ITV.





