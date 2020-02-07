Eamonn Holmes makes Holly Willoughby hot tub joke as he promises to 'stand beside' Phillip Schofield

Eamonn Holmes made a joke about Holly Willoughby sharing a hot tub with Phillip Schofield as he vowed to “stand beside” the presenter.

In an emotional interview with Willoughby on This Morning, Schofield, who has been married for 27 years and has two daughters, announced he was gay.

The pair were later joined by Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford, who present the Friday show.

Holmes started by saying he thought it was “fantastic” Schofield had spoken out.

“Nobody should be embarrassed about their sexuality. It’s fantastic you have spoken out,” he said.

He then added: “We are all here by your side. We will be the first to stand beside you.”

Holmes then joked that he was “disappointed in a couple of ways.”

“First of all I thought you were going to come in and announce you had resigned and I could have your job, but that wasn’t to be,” he said.

“And the second thing, there is this great imponderable in life that has always bothered me, I thought how come he can sit in a hot tub with Holly Willoughby and Steph doesn’t have a problem and Dan (Holly’s husband) doesn’t have a problem.”

Schofield responded by saying: “This (Holly) is the sister I never had,” as Willoughby added: “We are very lucky, very blessed.”

The reaction from Holmes has divided social media with some saying the joke “lifted the mood” while others called it “sleazy”.

One person wrote: “Eamonn Holmes lifting the mood perfectly- saying he always wondered how Phillip got away with getting in a hot tub with Holly and their partners not kicking off”.

Another added: “Nothing but respect to @EamonnHolmes for this message to Phil of support. @thismorning is an emotional one today.”

“There’s nothing wrong with making a joke in the right setting, especially if it is well received, and it was,” another wrote.

One said: “I thought that was hilarious, coming out as should be treated as a everyday natural thing, so eamonn acting normal and having friendly banter with his friends is the perfect reaction”.

But others criticised the comments, with one person saying it was a “cringe” moment.

One said: “It was a cringe moment to be fair, like – did he really just say that? Of all the things he could say and he made it sleazy.”

And another said he “ruined a sweet moment.”

“But honestly Eamonn, that was disgusting. Using his moment to be a creep about ‘sitting in a hot tub with Holly’, and how now he knows why his wife was okay with it.

“You ruined this sweet moment by turning it into something sleazy. You should be ashamed.”

Another added: “Eamon Holmes comments about Phillip Scofield being in a hottub with Holly Willoughby, is embarrassingly unhelpful”.