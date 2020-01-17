eamonn-holmes-and-ruth-langsford-slammed-for-‘meghan-markle-bashing’-in-this-morning-interview-with-her-half-sister

This Morning viewers have accused Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford for ‘Meghan Markle bashing’ during an interview with her half-sister Samantha.

The ITV presenters interviewed Samantha Markle on Friday where they quizzed her on the situation between Meghan and their father Thomas.

Samantha explained to the hosts that she doesn’t think her father will have a reconciliation with Meghan any time soon and that he hasn’t met his grandson Archie.

‘I can’t speak on his behalf but he will have quite a bit to say soon,’ she began.

‘He is surprised and disappointed but I don’t see a reconciliation at this time.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced they were taking a step back from their royal duties, and Samantha believes her sister is to blame.

She added to the hosts: ‘I feel like it was Meghan’s decision and with the criticism that had taken place publically, it’s important for the public to know that our dad had not one heart attack but two.’

Following the interview, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts – and they weren’t happy.

One tweeted: ‘What a pointless interview. 10 minutes of 3 of Meghan’s haters bashing her. We wonder why she left the royal family.’

Another added: ‘So Samantha Markle is going to be interviewed on today’s this morning. Isn’t that a low blow from this morning? I mean this whole situation was a closed case at the start of the week. But they want to continue the Meghan Bashing.’

Ruth and Eamonn, the biggest haters of Meghan will probably really enjoy interviewing Samantha, another Meghan hater #thismorning — Dave (@DavidMackayy) January 17, 2020

Eamonn Holmes who has come out against Meghan Markle.. interviewing her ‘sister’ who clearly doesn’t care for her either. A biased and unnecessary interview #ThisMorning — Christina McKiernan (@mrstinamck) January 17, 2020

They need to stop giving Samantha Markle air time & Eamonn and Ruth need to stop stirring the pot! #ThisMorning — Kim Carberry (@LifeAsKimBlog) January 17, 2020

Hard to call who is more odeous – Meghan’s sister or Eamonn Holmes lapping up somebody’s character being destroyed #ThisMorning you are both vile — Jools Cockayne (@LouboutinJools) January 17, 2020

This Morning has been approached for a comment.

The Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.





