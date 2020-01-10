eamonn-holmes-and-ruth-langsford-rinse-‘financially-independent’-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-as-they-‘put-couple-to-work’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford hilarious rinsed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on This Morning as they put a look-a-like couple to work in an effort to become ‘financially independent.’

The world was shook yesterday as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a royal announcement and will now focus their efforts on becoming financially independent and running their charity.

And now, the couple made an appearance no-one was expecting on everyone’s favourite daytime TV programme (well, kind of).

‘They said they’re looking for a new role,’ Ruth said, as the lookalikes served the married presenting duo coffee. ‘I said, why not here?’

Eamonn added: ‘Meghan and Harry, they want to be financially independent, so we’ve given them lots of jobs to do around the studio.’

Well, that’s certainly one way to do it. As they say, work your way up from the bottom – they’ll be presenting the whole thing within a year.

Apparently, they even ironed Eamonn’s shirt too, how nice!

Following their announcement, the Duke and Duchess plan to split their time between the UK and North America, raising their son Archie together.

The statement in part read: ‘This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

‘We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties.

‘Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.’

As for what The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s announcement means in the long run, even Buckingham Palace admitted it was ‘early days’ and there are ‘complicated issues to work out.’

It is understood the Queen and Prince Charles were unaware of the contents of the bombshell statement before it was released on Wednesday evening.

