eagle-eyed-viewers-spot-corrie-lookalike-in-itv’s-killer-cop-drama-bancroft

Fans of ITV drama Bancroft have spotted a stark resemblance between a member of the cast and one of the stars of Coronation Street.

After the second episode aired last night (02.01.20), a number of viewers noticed how much Joe, estranged son of killer cop Elizabeth Bancroft, looks like Weatherfield’s David Platt.

Joe is played by Adam Long, 28, who viewers will recognise from a number of top dramas.

Adam plays Elizabeth Bancroft’s son, Joe (Credit: ITV)

In 2014 he played Lewis Whippey in the BBC’s Yorkshire-set police drama Happy Valley, which also starred Sarah Lancashire and Siobhan Finneran.

Adam likewise had a part in school drama Waterloo Road, back in 2009, and in the 2017 World War II epic Dunkirk.

More recently, he played shady drug dealer Vincent in ITV murder mystery The Bay, which is returning for a second series.

Adam Long as Vincent in The Bay (Credit: ITV)

Corrie’s David Platt, meanwhile, is portrayed by Jack P. Shepherd, 31.

Jack’s been a familiar face on the cobbles for two decades, having joined the cast of Corrie in 2000 when he was just 12 years old.

His Weatherfield alter-ego recently discovered his new wife is brain dead after being shot on Christmas Day, and in a chat about David’s upcoming storylines, Jack revealed the character is “on the edge” for 2020.

Actor Jack P. Shepherd (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bancroft viewers took to Twitter to point out the resemblance between the pair.

One tweeted: “Anyone else think that Joe Bancroft looks like David Platt from Coronation Street?! #Bancroft #JoeBancroft #ElizabethBancroft.”

Is Joe related to David off Corrie?

Another asked: “Has anyone ever seen Joe Bancroft and David Platt together though? #Bancroft.”

A follower agreed: “Yes! Exactly what I said!”

Someone else wondered: “Is Joe related to David off Corrie? They look very similar and have the same mannerisms #Bancroft.”

The second series of Bancroft got underway on Wednesday (01.01.20) evening with a shocker of an opener.

Viewers were left disgusted during a raunchy scene in the first episode that saw Elizabeth spying on her son as he had passionate pool sex with his girlfriend, Annabel.

