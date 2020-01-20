e.on:-how-to-make-customer-services-listen-to-your-complaint

It can be hard to get your complaint heard, and even harder to get it resolved. Below, we have explained everything you need to know to effectively complain to E.ON, including the relevant addresses and social media pages.

History

Customer complaints to E.ON have gradually crept up since the second quarter of 2018.

The latest data on the most complained-about energy suppliers by regulator Ofgem shows the German company received the highest number of complaints of the “Big Six” suppliers in the fourth quarter of 2019, with 2,711 complaints per 100,000 customers. By comparison, British Gas received 1,228 complaints.

E.ON scores better for resolving complaints within eight weeks – the point at which the ombudsman steps in – with a 92pc resolution rate.

How to complain directly

E.ON’s customer service team is on 0345 052 0000. Alternatively, you can write to Customer Service Centre, E.ON, PO Box 7750, Nottingham NG1 6WR.

It used to be worthwhile sending a letter to the CEO marked “private and confidential”, but this isn’t as effective as it used to be now that so many people use it. However, the chief executive of E.ON UK, Michael Lewis, can be contacted on michael.lewis@eon-uk.com. For more chief executive information visit: ceoemail.com.

How to complain via social media

Complaining on social media can be effective. On Twitter, E.ON can be found at @EONhelp – copy @MoneyTelegraph into your tweets so we are aware of your issue.