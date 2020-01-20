e.on:-how-to-make-customer-services-listen-to-your-complaint

It can be hard to get your complaint heard, and even harder to get it resolved. Below, we have explained everything you need to know to effectively complain to E.ON, including the relevant addresses and social media pages.
History
Customer complaints to E.ON have gradually crept up since the second quarter of 2018.
The latest data on the most complained-about energy suppliers by regulator Ofgem shows the German company received the highest number of complaints of the “Big Six” suppliers in the fourth quarter of 2019, with 2,711 complaints per 100,000 customers. By comparison, British Gas received 1,228 complaints.
E.ON scores better for resolving complaints within eight weeks – the point at which the ombudsman steps in – with a 92pc resolution rate.
How to complain directly
E.ON’s customer service team is on 0345 052 0000. Alternatively, you can write to Customer Service Centre, E.ON, PO Box 7750, Nottingham NG1 6WR.
It used to be worthwhile sending a letter to the CEO marked “private and confidential”, but this isn’t as effective as it used to be now that so many people use it. However, the chief executive of E.ON UK, Michael Lewis, can be contacted on michael.lewis@eon-uk.com. For more chief executive information visit: ceoemail.com.
Complaining on social media can be effective. On Twitter, E.ON can be found at @EONhelp – copy @MoneyTelegraph into your tweets so we are aware of your issue.
Facebook is facebook.com/EonEnergyUk
Energy ombudsman
If your complaint hasn’t been resolved in eight weeks, then you can make a formal complaint to the energy ombudsman service.
This is a free, impartial service for energy consumers. It will investigate customer complaints and its decision is binding, so E.ON would have to pay up if it found in the customer’s favour.
Call: 0330 440 1624 or write to Ombudsman Services: Energy, PO Box 966, Warrington WA4 9DF.