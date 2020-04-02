🔥Dynamo tests positive for coronavirus after suffering 'severe' symptoms🔥

Magician Dynamo is encouraging fans to “remember that by staying home, you are protecting so many others” after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 37-year-old, real name Steven Frayne, said that while he has not suffered a fever, his other symptoms have been “severe”.

In a video posted on Twitter and Instagram, he said: “Hey guys, over the past few weeks I’ve experienced symptoms such as a persistent cough and lots of aches and pains.

“I self-isolated for two weeks and took all the necessary precautions.”

Due to his health issues, which include Crohn’s disease and arthritis, the TV star decided to pay for a private Covid-19 test.

Stating that he is aware this is not an option for everyone, Dynamo explained his reasoning doing so.

“Because of my existing health issues, and the fact I’m on immunosuppressive therapy, I’m at high risk,” he said. “Secondly, although I haven’t had a fever, my symptoms have been quite severe, and finally, so that I was able to inform those who I’ve been in contact with so they can make their own relevant precautions.

“I’ve had my results back now and unfortunately, have tested positive for Covid-19.

“This illness can affect anyone, it doesn’t discriminate and it can present itself in many different ways. We are all at risk.”

In a tweet accompanying the short clip, he added: “I’m incredibly relieved to be over the worst of it but wanted to let you all know what’s been happening.

“Please take this virus seriously and remember that by staying home, you are protecting so many others.”

Numerous famous faces have spoken out after testing positive for coronavirus.

Idris Elba was one of the first UK-based stars to discover he had the virus though the Luther actor has said he has not suffered from any of the symptoms.

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were both hospitalised in Australia and have since been discharged.

Linda Lusardi also tweeted throughout her ordeal, which saw both the former model and her husband Sam Kane need medical treatment.

Kane provided updates on his wife, who needed a oxygen equipment to help her breathe, sharing his joy when she was finally able to return home shortly after he did.