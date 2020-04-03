dylan-sprouse-never-had-any-such-girl-who-considered-kissing-him-worst-except-selena-gomez-but-why?

Recently Selena Gomez made an appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ where she told about her childhood crush, Cole Sprouse.

Back in 2006, Selena Gomez had a cameo role in Disney’s ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ where the main cast included her childhood crush Cole along with his twin brother Dylan Sprouse.

In one of the episodes of the show titled ‘A Midsummer’s Nightmare,’ Gomez appeared as Gwen, a classmate of Zack and Cody. In one of the sequences, Gwen had to share a kiss with the main lead in a school play and instead of kissing Cole, she kissed Dylan. Recalling that incident Gomez says that though it was her first on-screen kiss but was the worst to date.

In an article describing the moment, Cole left a fun remark tagging his brother and saying that he never had any such girl who considered kissing him as the worst kiss.

“Yo get that pic of him in the fedora to really sell the message” pic.twitter.com/5229BytWQl — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) March 8, 2020

To that remark, Dylan took to Twitter where he shared the screenshot of the news article with a headline that read, ” Kissing Dylan was ‘The worst’, along with Selena all glammed up and Dylan wearing a suit, tie and fedora. He captioned that picture as ” You get that pic of him in the fedora to really sell the message”.

Selena even confessed that she was so obsessed with the show and Cole that she always dreamt of her and Cole being one in future. She even posted a video on Instagram Last September of an old whiteboard hung at the home in Grand Prarie, Texas, where it clearly showed her admiration for Cole as there was Selena Cole Sprouse 4-Ever! written along with a heart that read Selene+ Juan. She captioned the video “Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11..”