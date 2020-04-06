dying-light-is-coming-with-its-new-version!-find-how-the-game-plunges-into-darkness-this-time

Good news for video game lovers. Here is another game to play in this lockdown. Yes, Dying Light is coming for its sequel to the 2015 edition.

Dying light 2 is a survival horror action playing video game. In this game, a person named Aiden Caldwell survives in the open-world through actions and adventures.

Dying Light 2

The game is set after 15 years of the first version. In the new version, the player moves to a place where it comes in contact with the infection and he gains exceptional skills. In the sequel, the player can perform many tasks like climbing ledges, sliding, leaping off from edges & wall running and many more feats.

What the Developers say about the game

Techland developed this game and Warner boss published it. After a successful version of the game, the developers planned to create its second version. The creators introduced some layers to the city, where temporary structures are built on the top of the ruins of the old buildings to accommodate humans.

When it will Release?

The trailer is now on Youtube. The game will be released on XBOX series X & PS5. The developers wanted to release the game in the spring season but they need more time for the development. So, they apologized for the wait and said that they would release it very soon.

Dying Light 2 was announced at E3 2018 at the time of press conference by Avellone. On January 20, 2020. Techland announced that the game would be delayed to allow development in the story.

What’s new in the game?

In the city, the developers utilized an internal technology named City builder. Citybuilder can assemble different building parts. There is also a new engine named C- Engin to power the game. There is something new that is introduced called “narrative sandbox”. In the narrative sandbox, every choice is “genuine” consequences according to Avellone.

The story in the game has more features as compared to the first story. So, are you excited for the Dying Light 2?